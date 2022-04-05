scorecardresearch
Richa Chadha’s body transformation impresses celebs, actor shows off ‘healthy weight loss’ in latest photos

Richa Chadha detailed her "healthy weight loss" in new photos. Fans were impressed by her body transformation.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 5, 2022 11:07:22 am
richa chadha weight loss photosRicha Chadha was last seen in The Great Indian Murder. (Photo: Instagram/Richa Chadha)

Richa Chadha has undergone a body transformation, and her latest photoshoot is a proof of that. The actor, who’s lost a lot of weight, is proudly flaunting her curves in the new set of photos. Along with the pictures, she also shared details of her “healthy weight loss” on Instagram, and her mood during the particular photoshoot.

Richa first revealed how she felt like “playing a character” who was distinct from her films during the photoshoot. She asserted that for her, striking a friendship with the photographer was important. Richa also shared that her ‘gluteus maximus’ was intact despite the weight loss.

Also read |Richa Chadha says she is not seeking validation as an actor anymore: ‘Have no massive expectations…’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

“I love doing photo shoots where the photographer and I have a friendship, (like in this case), worldview in common, love for music, art… while shooting this particular one I felt like I was playing a character. Distinct from the films I do… but interesting still… we did some very disturbia feel stills also which will post later. Thanks @ashishchawlaphotography @nehasinghmakeupofficial @bikanta. PS – healthy weight loss means you don’t lose muscle, like in my case the gluteus maximus is intact,” Richa’s full caption read.

Several B-town celebs commented on Richa’s post. Amyra Dastur wrote, “Haye garmi”. Actor Amruta Khanvilkar commented, “Aiyooo hot hot hot” and comedienne Kaneez Surka said, “My good god.” Others like Angad Bedi, Swara Bhasker, Lauren Gottlieb, Nakuul Mehta, Priyanka Bose and Dianddra Soares also reacted to Richa’s latest clicks.

Also read |Richa Chadha recalls being lied to by roommates who gave her wrong address for where auditions were being held

Richa Chadha had recently posted a video talking about self-love. “It’s never easy being in front of the camera, much less for someone who wants to swim upstream,” she said in the video.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

“Everyone has advice. ‘You have gained weight. You have lost weight.’ Yes, I have gained weight; yes I have lost weight. But, surely there is a better conversation to be made. You can lose cartilage, health, or sanity over what ends up being a film… This isn’t some before and after montage. It’s me. My body, ever-changing. No, literally, every cell, every scar, everything dies and is reborn every six months. Why not me? Kaun rokega?”

Also read |Richa Chadha: ‘I’ve got negative reviews even for Masaan, sometimes you’re declared as finished’

On the work front, Richa was last seen in web series The Great Indian Murder. She is currently busy shooting for Fukrey 3.

