‘Richa Chadha is more relevant to our country than you, sir’: Prakash Raj responds to Akshay Kumar

Actor Prakash Raj has come out in support of Bollywood actor Richa Chadha, who faced backlash for her ‘Galwan says Hi’ tweet. Prakash Raj’s comment comes a couple of days after Akshay Kumar expressed his opinion on Richa’s tweet. Akshay had lashed out at Richa, which prompted several film industry personalities to pile on her.

Prakash’s tweet read, “Yes we stand with you @RichaChadha… we understand what you meant.” In another tweet, he reacted to Akshay’s comment, and wrote, “Didn’t expect this from you @akshaykumar..having said that @RichaChadha is more relevant to our country than you sir. #justasking.”

Didn’t expect this from you @akshaykumar ..having said that @RichaChadha is more relevant to our country than you sir. #justasking https://t.co/jAo5Sg6rQF — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) November 25, 2022

The actor, who was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: I, is among the very few celebrities from the film industry to speak in Richa’s support. Ranvir Shorey also expressed his displeasure at the Fukrey actor’s tweet, and wrote on Twitter, “Making jibes at the sacrifices that our armed forces make for our country just to score brownie points with dislodged politicians, or to fit in their ‘intellectual’ cliques, is plainly daft and irresponsible as a citizen. Forever grateful to our jawans. 🙏🏽 #JaiHind #JaiHindKiSena.”

Earlier, Kay Kay Menon, Anupam Kher, Luv Sinha and Nikhil Siddhartha had also criticised Richa’s tweet. On Friday, Paresh Rawal also appeared to make an indirect comment about the controversy, as he tweeted in support of soldiers.

For the uninitiated, Richa Chadha had reacted to a comment by Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, about the army always being ready to take back territories in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Her tweet read, “Galwan says hi.” The Galwan clash between Indian and Chinese forces led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers.

After seeing reactions to her tweet, Richa deleted it and also issued an apology. She wrote, “Even though it can never be my intention in the least, if the 3 words which are being dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the fauj (army) of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part.As a Lt. Col, he took a bullet in the leg in the Indo-China war, in 1960s. My Mamaji was a paratrooper. It’s in my blood.”