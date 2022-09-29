Richa Chadha gets Ali Fazal’s name written in her mehendi, prepares for her pre-wedding ceremony

After waiting for two years, actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are finally going to tie the knot on October 4. Their pre-wedding festivities have already begun in New Delhi. On Thursday, Richa shared a video of her henna-adorned hand on social media. In the video, she also flaunted her beautiful nail art and her bangles.

The actor got her and Ali’s initials in her henna design. She also got a little kitty’s face designed on the back of her hand.

(Photo: Richa Chadha/Instagram) (Photo: Richa Chadha/Instagram)

Earlier in the day, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal shared an audio message thanking fans and well-wishers for their love and best wishes for the wedding. They said, “Two years ago we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all. Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other.”

Richa and Ali have been dating each other for almost a decade now. The couple had plans to get married in 2020 but they had to postpone it due to the pandemic.

While their pre-wedding ceremonies are taking place in Delhi, the couple will have an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai. A few days back, the couple had shared the wedding invite. The invite featured a pop art design featuring sketches of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal.