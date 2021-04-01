Richa Chadha expresses ‘lurve’ for Shah Rukh Khan, partner Ali Fazal reacts: ‘Bas kijiye, zara ghar aayie’

After Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Ask Me Anything session on Twitter on Wednesday, actor Richa Chadha tweeted her love for SRK. Wishing that they had gone to the same college together, Richa wrote, “Saw that video of you and your lovely wife dancing on Holi…@iamsrk ❤️ -thought we might make great friends, we should have been in college together 😂💕 not a question, just expressing lurve #AskSRK.”

Richa’s partner and Mirzapur actor Ali Fazal feigned he was hurt at Richa’s love for the star. Ali promised to treat Richa to her favourite dish once she came home. He shared a post which read, “Ahem! Bas bhi kijiye. zara ghar aayiye.. heh, aaj khana maine banaaya hai” (Please put on the brakes, do come home. I have cooked something special for you).

zara ghar aayiye.. heh, aaj khana maine banaaya hai. ( your fayVrit) pic.twitter.com/Kp5goJHdIH — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) March 31, 2021

Acclaimed producer Guneet Monga also joined in the conversation and reacted with a sweet comment that stated, “Why are you guys so cute Ali and Richa.” Fans also commented under Ali’s response. One mentioned, “Look who’s getting jealous,” while another tweeted, “Mujhe to aapki jodi bhi SRK aur Gauri ki lagti hai (You two could easily pass off as another SRK and Gauri).”

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal had shared screen space in the hit 2013 comedy movie Fukrey. The two were supposed to tie the knot in April 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic came in the way.

On the work front, Richa Chadha was last seen in the political drama, Madam Chief Minister, where she played the titular role and ZEE5’s Lahore Confidential. The actor is currently filming Abhi to Party Shuru Hui Hai. Meanwhile, Ali Fazal was last seen in the second season of Amazon Prime series Mirzapur. He has Fukrey 3, Happy Now Bhag Jayegi and Death on the Nile in the pipeline.