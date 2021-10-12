Richa Chadha deletes Twitter from her phone: ‘Takes too much, is toxic’

Actor Richa Chadha recently shared on Twitter that she would be deleting the social media app from her phone because it breeds too much toxicity. She shared a short tweet which read, “Deleting this app off of my phone. Takes too much, is toxic. Bye.”

Her farewell announcement left her fans on the microblogging site requesting the actor to not leave the platform. One user mentioned, “Please don’t do this. There are very few sane voices on this platform,” while multiple people stated that they would love the actor to stay on Twitter as they support her.

Richa is one of those few Bollywood voices who is very active on social media. She uses it to voice her opinions on topical matters, even politics.

A screenshot of Richa Chadha’s tweet. A screenshot of Richa Chadha’s tweet.

In an earlier interview with Times of India, the actor had revealed how she tackles trolls on social media platforms. “I really don’t care. The people who troll and spread negativity are cowards. It usually doesn’t affect me. The only time I react to them is when I want to make an example out of somebody or when I am stuck in a traffic jam,” the actor had said at the time.

On the work front, Richa Chadha was last seen in the Voot web series Candy. The actor has the film Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai in her kitty.