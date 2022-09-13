scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Richa Chadha corrects internet user who mixes up Ali Fazal and Ali Zafar’s names: ‘He is already married’

Richa Chadha took to social media when an internet user named the wrong Ali as her fiance. Richa is engaged to actor Ali Fazal, but the user wrote Ali Zafar.

richa chadha, ali fazalAn internet user mixed up the names of Ali Zafar (left) and Ali Fazal (right). (Photo: Ali Zafar/Instagram, Varinder Chawla)

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding festivities are all set to kick off later this month. The couple first decided to get married a couple of years ago but kept postponing their wedding because of the pandemic. Recently, a Twitter user tagged Richa and Ali on a story about their wedding but the wrong Ali was tagged here. Instead of tagging the Indian actor Ali Fazal who is Richa’s fiance, the user wrote the name of the Pakistani actor-singer Ali Zafar.

Richa replied to the tweet and wrote, “Ali Zafar is a Pakistani singer/actor, who is already married.”

In August, Richa shared with News18 that they are set to get married soon. “I think shaadi ho jaegi iss saal. Kar lenge kisi tarah se (We will get married this year, will marry somehow). We’re very excited to get married but (we are) just worried about Covid and want to be responsible. We don’t want to be in the news for the wrong reasons. Plus, we’ve both gotten really, really busy when stuff opened up, and work resumed at full pace. So I’m saying we have to like do a live production job of taking combination dates and making this happen this year,” she said.

As per a report in ETimes, Richa and Ali will get married on October 6, and will host a reception on October 7.

Also Read |Brahmastra box office collection day 4: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s film passes Monday test, expected to hit Rs 175 crore in first week

Richa and Ali first announced their wedding in 2020 and were supposed to get married in April. The couple issued a statement at the time that read, “Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the latter half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well-wishers to be affected.”

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 10:57:27 am
