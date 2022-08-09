scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Richa Chadha confirms wedding with Ali Fazal: ‘Shaadi ho jaegi iss saal’

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are expected to get married in September.

August 9, 2022 5:28:15 pm
ali fazal, richa chadhaAli Fazal and Richa Chadha will tie the knot this year. (Photo: Ali Fazal/Instagram)

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are expected to tie the knot in September. After much speculation, Richa herself has confirmed the news about their nuptials.

When asked about her wedding, Richa told News 18, “I think shaadi ho jaegi iss saal. Kar lenge kisi tarah se (We will get married this year, will marry somehow). We’re very excited to get married but (we are) just worried about Covid and want to be responsible, ” she said, adding, “We don’t want to be in the news for the wrong reasons. Plus, we’ve both gotten really, really busy when stuff opened up, and work resumed at full pace. So I’m saying we have to like do a live production job of taking combination dates and making this happen this year.”

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are expected to get married in the last week of September. The wedding festivities will reportedly take place in Mumbai and Delhi, including a sangeet and mehendi ceremony. After the wedding, the couple will host a grand reception in Mumbai with 350-400 guests in attendance.

Richa and Ali, who have been dating for over six years now, were all set to get married in 2020, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the wedding was postponed. Speaking about this, Richa had earlier said, “2020 has played spoilsport with us in many ways. The pandemic is far from done with us and the vaccine is nowhere in sight. It is only pragmatic to push our celebration to the coming year, in the interest of everyone that would attend.”

On the work front, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will soon be seen together in Fukrey 3.

