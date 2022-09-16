Richa Chadha confirms October wedding with Ali Fazal: ‘New life loading’

After much speculation, actor Richa Chadha has confirmed her October wedding with actor Ali Fazal. Richa took to her social media on Thursday and shared a GIF that read ‘New life loading’. She shared it with the caption, “Can’t wait for October… 🥰”

Richa and Ali will be hosting their wedding celebrations in Mumbai and Delhi. It was previously reported that one of their functions will be held at the 110-year-old Gymkhana Club in Delhi.

Almost a month ago, Richa had confirmed that she would be getting married this year. “I think shaadi ho jaegi iss saal. Kar lenge kisi tarah se (I think we will get married this year, somehow.) We’re very excited to get married but (we are) just worried about Covid and want to be responsible,” she told News 18. She added, “We don’t want to be in the news for the wrong reasons. Plus, we’ve both gotten really, really busy when stuff opened up, and work resumed at full pace. So I’m saying we have to like do a live production job of taking combination dates and making this happen this year.”

Earlier, in August, sources close to the actors confirmed the wedding told indianexpress.com, “Yes, it is happening, and the couple will make an announcement soon.”

Richa and Ali had earlier planned to get married in April 2020 but postponed it as the country was under lockdown at the time. The couple issued a statement at the time that read, “Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the latter half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well-wishers to be affected.”