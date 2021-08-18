Richa Chadha calls Bollywood an imaginary address: ‘Here people need you to do something that’s detrimental to you’

Actor Richa Chadha, who has delivered some praiseworthy performances in movies such as Masaan, Gangs of Wasseypur, Fukrey and Oye Lucky Lucky Oye! among others, has never minced words when it comes to expressing her thoughts in public. Recently, the actor took to social media to call out some people in Bollywood who misguide freshers in the industry.

Taking to Instagram, the actor said that ‘Bollywood’ is just an ‘imaginary address’, and she too was tricked into believing anything in her initial days in the film industry as she was ‘naive’.

“‘Bollywood’, an imaginary address between Bandra and Goregaon. Here when people need you to do something that’s detrimental to you/your health/your career, they’ll tell you how good it is for you and be confident that you’ll believe them. I used to believe them when I was naive,” the 34-year-old actor penned.

She continued, “Some press peeps will write long pieces about how nepotism ruins the industry while creepily following every pre-pubescent with a famous last name, and dissing any self made professional in their mediocre writing, on the pretext of ‘freedom of expression’.”

The actor, who also impressed the critics and audience alike with her acting in her debut web series Inside Edge, warned the film industry against the ‘onslaught’ of the digital platforms if it doesn’t ‘reform faster’.

She concluded, “Must reform faster, if it has to survive the onslaught of OTT, VR and everything in the future. Plz smell the coffee.”

A few days back, Chadha became a target of social media trolls for supporting Shilpa Shetty after the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra. She said that women are always blamed for men’s mistakes. “We’ve made a national sport out of blaming women for the mistakes of the men in their lives. Glad she’s suing,” Chadha’s tweet read.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Voot series Candy and the third season of her Amazon Prime Video show Inside Edge. She will also soon start working on the third Fukrey movie.