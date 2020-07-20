Richa Chadha shoots a sci-fi short film at home

Richa Chadha recently collaborated with Arati Kadav for 55 kms/sec. Richa Chadha recently collaborated with Arati Kadav for 55 kms/sec.

Using her phone, Bollywood actor Richa Chadha has shot a science-fiction short film titled 55 kms/sec at home. She was guided by filmmaker Arati Kadav of Cargo fame.

Talking about 55 kms/sec, Richa said in a statement, “Arati is an engineer turned filmmaker. She has an interesting vision. She is good at science fiction stuff as well as portraying human connections. I loved collaborating with her and actor Mrinal Dutt. This was a challenging shoot as we had to do everything ourselves, from hair and makeup to recording sound. But it was well worth the effort. I am happy that we were able to create something thought-provoking and beautiful even in these grim times.”

55 kms/sec is about living in a world that is on edge. Besides Richa Chadha, the short film saw several people joining forces.

Talking about working remotely on the short film with multiple people, Arati Kadav said, “While we are all bracing ourselves for the new normal, we made this short film as a fun exercise. It was a great idea. My team and I saw it as a way of continuing to work to cheer ourselves up. I met some spectacular and fantastic people on our virtual set. We are happy that we all could remotely come together for something that was a warm, beautiful, humbling, and unifying experience.”

