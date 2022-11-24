Richa Chadha apologises after deleted ‘Galwan says hi’ tweet: ‘Three words are being dragged into a controversy’

Actor Richa Chadha’s tweet where she allegedly wrote “Galwan says Hi” has landed the Fukrey actor in a huge controversy. Soon after posting the tweet, there were calls for the actor’s boycott on social media. Richa has now deleted the tweet and issued an apology for her post.

Before her apology, Richa said she had “no idea”, presumably about the furore that her tweet had caused. “Just received a ‘call’, had muted replies so had no idea… bye all,” she wrote.

Richa’s apology tweet, where she tagged a lawyer named Saveena Bedi Sachar, read, “Even though it can never be my intention in the least, if the 3 words which are being dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the fauj (army) of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part.As a Lt. Col, he took a bullet in the leg in the Indo-China war, in 1960s. My Mamaji was a paratrooper. It’s in my blood.”

Her note further read, “A whole family is affected when their son is matyred or even injured while saving the nation which is made up of people like us and I personally know how it feels. It is an emotive issue for me.”

Producer Ashoke Pandit tweeted to the Mumbai Police to file an FIR against the Gangs of Wasseypur actor and accused her of being a “regular offender of spreading hate towards nationalist forces.” He also tagged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in his post. His tweet read, “I appeal to @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice to file an F.I.R against actress #RichaChadha for mocking & abusing our security forces. She has been a regular offender of spreading hate towards nationalist forces. @mieknathshinde @Dev_Fadnavis.”

I appeal to all the members of film & tv industry to come forward and condemn #RichaChadha ‘s mockery against our brave jawans.

Your silence will send a wrong signal to the nation at large.

The anger against our industry then becomes justified. — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) November 24, 2022

Richa’s controversial tweet was in response to the statement of Northern Army Command, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, where he commented about Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s remarks on taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). He said, “As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it will carry out any order given by the Government of India. Whenever such orders are given, we will always be ready for it. The military is always ready to make sure that ceasefire understanding is never broken as it is in the interest of both nations, but if broken at any time, we will give them a befitting reply.”

In June 2020, twenty Indian soldiers were martyred in the Galwan clashes.