scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding invite is all kinds of cute and quirky, check it out here

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were in a relationship for almost seven years before Ali proposed to Richa sometime in 2019. The pair wanted to get married in 2020, but the pandemic delayed their plans. 

richa aliRicha Chadha and Ali Fazal met on the sets of Fukrey. (Photo: Richa/Instagram, PR)

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who began dating soon after they met on the set of 2013 release Fukrey, have been preparing for their upcoming wedding with a lot of fun and gusto. Recently the duo released their quirky wedding invite which has a pop art design featuring sketches of Richa and Ali.

In the said invitation, both Richa and Ali are dressed in saree and suit, respectively, as they communicate with each other whilst riding a bicycle.

Also Read |Comedian Raju Srivastava passes away at 58, fans say ‘the comedian has left us in tears’

Not too long ago, Richa had confirmed that her wedding to Ali is happening in October. She had taken to Twitter to share post which read, “Can’t wait for October… 🥰” along with a GIF that read, “New life loading.”

richa chadha wedding (Photo: PR)

Richa and Ali will be hosting their pre-wedding and wedding ceremonies in both New Delhi and Mumbai. One of those events will be apparently held at the capital’s historic Delhi Gymkhana Club.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will workPremium
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will work
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024Premium
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20Premium
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...Premium
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...

Nearly a month ago, Richa had confirmed that she and Ali would tie the knot this year itself, adding, “I think shaadi ho jaegi iss saal. Kar lenge kisi tarah se (I think we will get married this year, somehow.) We’re very excited to get married but (we are) just worried about Covid and want to be responsible. We don’t want to be in the news for the wrong reasons. Plus, we’ve both gotten really, really busy when stuff opened up, and work resumed at full pace. So I’m saying we have to like do a live production job of taking combination dates and making this happen this year,” the actor had told News18.

Also see |liveRaju Srivastava Death News Updates: Comedian’s funeral to take place in Delhi on Thursday, PM Modi pays tribute

Richa and Ali were in a relationship for almost seven years before Ali proposed to Richa sometime in 2019. The pair wanted to get married in 2020, but the pandemic delayed their plans.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-09-2022 at 01:39:32 pm
Next Story

Vindu Dara Singh remembers how Raju Srivastava sent flowers to his home days before Bigg Boss 3 finale: ‘He was sure I will win’

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ponniyin Selvan 1
Ponniyin Selvan 1: Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Mani Ratnam and others kickstart multi-city promotional tour
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 21: Latest News
Advertisement