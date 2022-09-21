Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding invite is all kinds of cute and quirky, check it out here

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who began dating soon after they met on the set of 2013 release Fukrey, have been preparing for their upcoming wedding with a lot of fun and gusto. Recently the duo released their quirky wedding invite which has a pop art design featuring sketches of Richa and Ali.

In the said invitation, both Richa and Ali are dressed in saree and suit, respectively, as they communicate with each other whilst riding a bicycle.

Not too long ago, Richa had confirmed that her wedding to Ali is happening in October. She had taken to Twitter to share post which read, “Can’t wait for October… 🥰” along with a GIF that read, “New life loading.”

(Photo: PR) (Photo: PR)

Richa and Ali will be hosting their pre-wedding and wedding ceremonies in both New Delhi and Mumbai. One of those events will be apparently held at the capital’s historic Delhi Gymkhana Club.

Nearly a month ago, Richa had confirmed that she and Ali would tie the knot this year itself, adding, “I think shaadi ho jaegi iss saal. Kar lenge kisi tarah se (I think we will get married this year, somehow.) We’re very excited to get married but (we are) just worried about Covid and want to be responsible. We don’t want to be in the news for the wrong reasons. Plus, we’ve both gotten really, really busy when stuff opened up, and work resumed at full pace. So I’m saying we have to like do a live production job of taking combination dates and making this happen this year,” the actor had told News18.

Richa and Ali were in a relationship for almost seven years before Ali proposed to Richa sometime in 2019. The pair wanted to get married in 2020, but the pandemic delayed their plans.