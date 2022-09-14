Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal’s pre-wedding bash to be held at this historic Delhi club, see inside pics

Actors and lovebirds Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are finally getting married after multiple delays in the wedding owing to the pandemic. And we have learnt that one of the places where all their pre-wedding celebrations will be held is New Delhi’s 110-year-old, the Delhi Gymkhana Club.

Establised in 1913, it is said to be one of the country’s oldest and most prestigious clubs. The Gymkhana Club will only host one of the many ceremonies. Gymkhana Club ideally has a waiting list of 37 years for membership alone.

The wedding festivities will begin by the end of this month, and will finally conclude with a wedding and a reception in Mumbai in the first week of October.

Here is a peek inside the pre-wedding venue of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal:

Cottages in Delhi Gymkhana Club.

A glimpse of the ballroom area.

The entrance of the club.

Richa and Ali first met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012. The couple dated for seven years before Ali popped the question to Richa in 2019. The pair was prepared to say ‘I do’ in 2020, but the pandemic played spoil sport. The couple issued a statement at the time that read, “Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the latter half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well-wishers to be affected.” In a recent interview with Femina, both Richa and Ali said they don’t want a ‘fairytale wedding,’ but just a celebration of their togetherness.