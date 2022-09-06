scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding this month, 5-day celebration planned in Delhi and Mumbai

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are all set to tie the knot later in September, with celebrations taking place over five days.

ali fazal, richa chadhaAli Fazal and Richa Chadha will tie the knot this month. (Photo: Ali Fazal/Instagram)

After dating each other for many years, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot by the end of this month. The couple has drawn an intimate plan for the wedding, and the celebration will be held over five days, with a reception also planned in Delhi and Mumbai.

As per a source, the wedding festivities will begin in Delhi with a final grand celebration planned in Mumbai in the first week of October. Apart from the wedding rituals, the couple also plans to host family and friends with a sangeet and mehendi ceremony. The reception is said to happen in a south Mumbai hotel with 350-400 guests in attendance, including the who’s who of Bollywood.

Last month, speaking to a news channel, Richa Chadha had confirmed her wedding plans. “I think shaadi ho jaegi iss saal. Kar lenge kisi tarah se (We will get married this year, will marry somehow). We’re very excited to get married but (we are) just worried about Covid and want to be responsible, ” she said, adding, “We don’t want to be in the news for the wrong reasons. Plus, we’ve both gotten really, really busy when stuff opened up, and work resumed at full pace. So I’m saying we have to like do a live production job of taking combination dates and making this happen this year,” she told News18.

 

Richa and Ali, in 2020, had shared that the two are in a relationship and would get married in April that year. However, it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. On this, Richa had earlier said, “2020 has played spoilsport with us in many ways. The pandemic is far from done with us and the vaccine is nowhere in sight. It is only pragmatic to push our celebration to the coming year, in the interest of everyone that would attend.”

After many delays due to the pandemic and shoot commitments, Richa and Ali have finally zeroed upon the date to officialise their relationship. The two are said to be very excited to enter the new phase together and are looking forward to celebrating their wedding with family and friends.

