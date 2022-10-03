Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal dance to Ranjha Ranjha during sangeet ahead of wedding, watch

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding celebrations are on in full swing in Delhi. The couple, who have been dating for around a decade, are all set to tie the knot on October 4. Recently, a video of the couple dancing to Ranjha Ranjha at their sangeet went viral, leaving their fans rather emotional. Ali and Richa had also earlier danced to Ambersariya from their 2013 film Fukrey. Richa looked gorgeous in a custom-made outfit by Rahul Mishra, while Ali was dapper in an angrakha by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla. The pre-wedding functions included a cocktail party, mehendi and sangeet. Fans commented with several hearts on the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

The sangeet ceremony saw several performances from close family and friends. Richa’s childhood friend did surprise performance for the couple and her brother performed a Bhangra dance for them too. Earlier, the couple had shared photos from their mehendi ceremony, where they got showered with love and flowers from their close friends and family.

Ali and Richa had announced their wedding in an audio clip on Instagram. They said, “Two years ago we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all. Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other.” They continued, “And now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends and are so very touched and grateful for all the blessings that are coming our way.”

Earlier Richa had spoken to News 18 about how they wish to be responsible about COVID restrictions. “We’re very excited to get married but (we are) just worried about Covid and want to be responsible. We don’t want to be in the news for the wrong reasons,” she had said.