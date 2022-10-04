scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding reception: Hrithik Roshan, Tabu, Manoj Bajpayee, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal attend

Hrithik Roshan, Tabu, Manoj Bajpayee, Taapsee Pannu, Ashutosh Rana, Vishal Bhardwaj, Swara Bhasker, Vicky Kaushal and Sudhir Mishra among others graced Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding reception in Mumbai.

The who’s who of Bollywood attended Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

After celebrating their wedding in style for the past few days in Delhi and Lucknow, actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha threw a wedding reception for their colleagues and friends on October 4 at The Great Eastern Home in Byculla, Mumbai. The couple has been legally married since 2020.

A number of familiar faces from showbiz made their presence felt at the reception, including Hrithik Roshan, Tabu, Manoj Bajpayee, Taapsee Pannu, Ashutosh Rana, Vishal Bhardwaj, Swara Bhasker, Vicky Kaushal and Sudhir Mishra among others.

Also Read |Ali Fazal gets poetic as he shares new photos with Richa Chadha hours before their wedding, Mirzapur co-stars shower him with love
Ali Fazal Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal at their wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Renuka Shahane, Ashutosh Rana Renuka Shahane and Ashutosh Rana at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Divya Dutta Divya Dutta at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Karishma Tanna Karishma Tanna at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Tabu, Vishal Bhardwaj Tabu and Vishal Bhardwaj at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Swara Bhasker Swara Bhasker at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kalki Kalki at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kubbra Sait Kubbra Sait at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sanya Malhotra Sanya Malhotra at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Manoj Bajpayee, Taapsee Pannu Manoj Bajpayee and Taapsee Pannu at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Vivaan Shah Vivaan Shah at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Vicky Kaushal Vicky Kaushal at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Vicky Kaushal Vicky Kaushal with Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Denzil Smith Denzil Smith at Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Lillette Dubey Lillette Dubey at Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sudhir Mishra Sudhir Mishra at Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Earlier, the lovebirds had celebrated their haldi and mehendi in New Delhi, with close friends and family in attendance. Both Richa and Ali had shared lovely photos from the venue as they wished each other “Mohabbat Mubarak”. In fact, on the day of their wedding reception, the couple shared new photos from another intimate ceremony in Lucknow. They captioned their stunning snaps, “Ek Daur hum bhi hain. Ek silsila tum bhi ho. 🤍 #RiAli.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

Also Read |Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal’s candid clicks from sangeet ceremony are all things love. See their latest photos

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal met on the sets of the 2012 Hindi movie Fukrey, and sparks flew. They have been together for almost a decade now.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prachand’ or ‘Green War R...Premium
UPSC Key-October 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prachand’ or ‘Green War R...
After LCH, all eyes on development of indigenous medium lift Indian Multi...Premium
After LCH, all eyes on development of indigenous medium lift Indian Multi...
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...Premium
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...

On the work front, Richa was last seen in the Disney Plus Hotstar series The Great Indian Murder. She has Fukrey 3 and Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Ali has Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya and Fukrey 3 in his kitty. He was last seen in the Hollywood multi-starrer Death on the Nile.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-10-2022 at 09:45:31 pm
Next Story

Indian men enter pre-quarterfinals, to face China

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal wedding: Here are some cute moments from their pre-wedding celebrations
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 04: Latest News
Advertisement