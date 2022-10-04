Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding reception: Hrithik Roshan, Tabu, Manoj Bajpayee, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal attend

After celebrating their wedding in style for the past few days in Delhi and Lucknow, actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha threw a wedding reception for their colleagues and friends on October 4 at The Great Eastern Home in Byculla, Mumbai. The couple has been legally married since 2020.

A number of familiar faces from showbiz made their presence felt at the reception, including Hrithik Roshan, Tabu, Manoj Bajpayee, Taapsee Pannu, Ashutosh Rana, Vishal Bhardwaj, Swara Bhasker, Vicky Kaushal and Sudhir Mishra among others.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal at their wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal at their wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Renuka Shahane and Ashutosh Rana at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Renuka Shahane and Ashutosh Rana at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Divya Dutta at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Karishma Tanna at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Karishma Tanna at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Tabu and Vishal Bhardwaj at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Tabu and Vishal Bhardwaj at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Swara Bhasker at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Swara Bhasker at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kalki at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kubbra Sait at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kubbra Sait at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sanya Malhotra at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sanya Malhotra at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Manoj Bajpayee and Taapsee Pannu at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Manoj Bajpayee and Taapsee Pannu at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Vivaan Shah at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Vivaan Shah at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Vicky Kaushal at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Vicky Kaushal at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Vicky Kaushal with Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Vicky Kaushal with Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Denzil Smith at Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Denzil Smith at Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Lillette Dubey at Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Lillette Dubey at Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sudhir Mishra at Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sudhir Mishra at Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Earlier, the lovebirds had celebrated their haldi and mehendi in New Delhi, with close friends and family in attendance. Both Richa and Ali had shared lovely photos from the venue as they wished each other “Mohabbat Mubarak”. In fact, on the day of their wedding reception, the couple shared new photos from another intimate ceremony in Lucknow. They captioned their stunning snaps, “Ek Daur hum bhi hain. Ek silsila tum bhi ho. 🤍 #RiAli.”

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal met on the sets of the 2012 Hindi movie Fukrey, and sparks flew. They have been together for almost a decade now.

On the work front, Richa was last seen in the Disney Plus Hotstar series The Great Indian Murder. She has Fukrey 3 and Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Ali has Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya and Fukrey 3 in his kitty. He was last seen in the Hollywood multi-starrer Death on the Nile.