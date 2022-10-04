Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding reception: Hrithik Roshan, Tabu, Manoj Bajpayee, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal attend

After celebrating their wedding in style for the past few days in Delhi and Lucknow, actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha threw a wedding reception for their colleagues and friends on October 4 at The Great Eastern Home in Byculla, Mumbai. The couple has been legally married since 2020.
A number of familiar faces from showbiz made their presence felt at the reception, including Hrithik Roshan, Tabu, Manoj Bajpayee, Taapsee Pannu, Ashutosh Rana, Vishal Bhardwaj, Swara Bhasker, Vicky Kaushal and Sudhir Mishra among others.
Earlier, the lovebirds had celebrated their haldi and mehendi in New Delhi, with close friends and family in attendance. Both Richa and Ali had shared lovely photos from the venue as they wished each other “Mohabbat Mubarak”. In fact, on the day of their wedding reception, the couple shared new photos from another intimate ceremony in Lucknow. They captioned their stunning snaps, “Ek Daur hum bhi hain. Ek silsila tum bhi ho. 🤍 #RiAli.”
View this post on Instagram
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal met on the sets of the 2012 Hindi movie Fukrey, and sparks flew. They have been together for almost a decade now.
On the work front, Richa was last seen in the Disney Plus Hotstar series The Great Indian Murder. She has Fukrey 3 and Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Ali has Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya and Fukrey 3 in his kitty. He was last seen in the Hollywood multi-starrer Death on the Nile.