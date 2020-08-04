Richa Chadha on postponement of wedding: 2020 has played spoilsport

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will get married next year. (Photo: Ali Fazal/Instagram) Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will get married next year. (Photo: Ali Fazal/Instagram)

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who were set to tie the knot in April this year, had to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The couple has confirmed that they will get married next year.

Richa in a statement said, “2020 has played spoilsport with us in many ways. The pandemic is far from done with us and the vaccine is nowhere in sight. It is only pragmatic to push our celebration to the coming year, in the interest of everyone that would attend.”

Earlier in March, when the lockdown was first announced, the couple’s spokesperson had shared, “Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the Covid-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well-wishers to be affected.”

On the work front, Richa Chadha was last seen in Panga, alongside Kangana Ranaut. Ali Fazal, on the other hand, recently completed dubbing for the second season of Amazon Prime Video’s Mirzapur.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd