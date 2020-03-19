Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding postponed amid coronavirus outbreak

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been dating each other for a few years now. (Photo: Ali Fazal/Instagram) Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been dating each other for a few years now. (Photo: Ali Fazal/Instagram)

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal had in February announced their plans to register their marriage in the last week of April. But now the couple has decided to postpone their wedding, following the coronavirus outbreak.

An official statement from the couple read, “Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the latter half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well-wishers to be affected.”

The Fukrey actors have been dating each other for a few years now. They became friends on the set of 2013 film Fukrey, and the rumours of them being in a relationship started doing the rounds during the promotion of Fukrey Returns in 2017. Since then, Chadha and Fazal have made several appearances together.

On the work front, Richa Chadha will next be seen in the biopic of south Indian adult star Shakeela. Ali Fazal will share screen space with Gal Gadot in the adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novel Death on the Nile.

