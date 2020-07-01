Here’s how Ali Fazal proposed to Richa Chadha for marriage

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal had announced their marriage earlier this year.(Photo: Richa Chadha/Instagram) Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal had announced their marriage earlier this year.(Photo: Richa Chadha/Instagram)

Richa Chadha recently opened up on how Ali Fazal proposed marriage to her. The actor gave a sneak-peek into her special moment in an interview with Bride’s Today magazine.

“He had planned a romantic dinner on a small, secluded island in the Maldives. I thought it was for my birthday – I didn’t suspect a thing. We had finished eating and were sipping on champagne when Ali, being his spontaneous self, asked me to marry him. He didn’t go down on his knee, nor did he have a ring, but that’s all right. After that he took a 10-minute long nap on the sand – I think it was because he may have been stressed about the proposal,” Richa revealed.

In the Bride’s Today interview, Richa Chadha also talked about the moment she said ‘I love you’ to Ali Fazal.

The actor said, “We were at my house watching Chaplin – the 1992 British-American biographical comedy-drama starring Robert Downey Jr. I was happy to see him enjoy the movie and was grateful to have found someone with similar tastes. That is when I said, “This is really sweet, I love you” to him. It took him three months to say I love you back to me.”

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha had announced their wedding earlier this year. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the wedding was postponed.

Now, the actors are looking to tie the knot in the second half of the year.

