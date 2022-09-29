scorecardresearch
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal share message ahead of wedding: ‘We are very touched and grateful for all the blessings’

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will be tying the knot on October 4. Their pre-wedding functions have started in New Delhi.

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal Richa Chadha wedding, Ali Fazal Richa Chadha marriage, Ali Fazal Richa Chadha relationship, Ali Fazal Richa Chadha news, indian express newsAli Fazal and Richa Chadha will tie the knot soon. (Photo: Instagram/@alifazal9)

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will soon be getting married, with ceremonies happening in Mumbai and New Delhi. The couple is in the national capital and their week-long wedding celebrations have already begun. Ahead of the big day, the couple shared a special message for their fans and well-wishers. They have thanked them for their love and good wishes.

In an Instagram post, Richa and Ali posted an audio message. They said, “Two years ago we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all. Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other.”

They continued, “And now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends and are so very touched and grateful for all the blessings that are coming our way.”

 

As the couple shared the note on social media, their colleagues and friends from the film industry including Rhea Chakraborty, Huma Qureshi, Esha Gupta, Satyajeet Dubey, Zareen Khan and others congratulated them. Their fans too showered them with love. One of them wrote, “This is so wholesome♥️ Congratulations you guys ❤️.” Another added, “Love you two❤️.”

Richa and Ali will be tying the knot on October 4. Their pre-wedding functions include a cocktail party, mehendi and sangeet night. The events will take place at the home of Richa’s friend and the historic Gymkhana Club. A few days back, the couple also shared the wedding invite. The invite featured a pop art design featuring sketches of Richa and Ali.

The actors met each other on the set of their 2013 film Fukrey and soon fell in love.

