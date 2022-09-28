Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal leave for Delhi for their wedding, find out all the details of their nuptials

Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will tie the knot in a few days. The couple, on Wednesday, was spotted at Mumbai airport as they left for New Delhi for their wedding preparations. As the two posed for photos at the airport, paparazzi wished the duo.

Watch video here:

Richa chose a mustard yellow kurta set for the journey, whereas Ali opted for beige pants, paired with a casual t-shit and a blue blazer jacket and cap.

Not too long ago, Richa had confirmed that her wedding to Ali is happening in October. She had taken to Twitter to share post which read, “Can’t wait for October… 🥰” along with a GIF that read, “New life loading.”

Richa and Ali will be tying the knot on October 4. Their wedding festivities will however begin from September 30. Their pre-wedding functions like cocktail party, mehendi and sangeet nights will be at her friend’s home, in their sprawling lawns. One of those events will be held at the capital’s historic Delhi Gymkhana Club.

The couple will then host a big post wedding reception for their friends from the film fraternity and family in Mumbai’s The Great Eastern Home, a 176-year-old venue that once used to be a mill, on October 5.

According to the sources close to the couple, the celebrations are set to take place starting tomorrow and Friday in two different venues across Delhi. The sources shared, “Richa who was born in Amritsar and was raised in Delhi, has a special connect to the city having grown up there. The wedding will have all elements that are unique to the couple celebrating their favourite food, inspired decor elements amongst other things.”

Richa’s wedding wardrobe will be inspired by nature. For her pre-wedding functions she’ll be donning custom made outfits by celebrity fashion designer Kresha Bajaj and Rahul Mishra and Ali will be seen in outfits designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and Shantanu Nikhil.

Both, Rich and Ali are big time foodies and their they have curated in the fun menu where they’ll be serving Richa’s favourite dishes from across Delhi including Rajouri Garden ke Choley Bhature to Natraj Ki Chaat.

Richa and Ali met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012 and started dating soon after, the two shared screens again in Fukrey 2 in 2017. Ali proposed to Richa for marriage in 2019, seven years after their first started dating. The couple was initially planning to get married in 2021 but it got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the work front, the two will next be seen together in Fukrey 3.