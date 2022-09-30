scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 30, 2022

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal dazzle at their cocktail party. Watch video

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will be getting married on October 4 in Mumbai in the presence of their family members and close friends.

richa chadha ali fazalRicha Chadha and Ali Fazal posed for pictures at their cocktail party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s pre-wedding festivities are going on in full swing in New Delhi. After a fun sangeet ceremony, the couple hosted a cocktail party for their family members and friends.

A video of the couple posing for shutterbugs surfaced on social media. For the evening, while Richa wore a golden saree, Ali was seen in a heavily embroidered sherwani. As the video was shared online, many fans congratulated them.

Also read |Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal dance on ‘Ambarsariya’ at sangeet ceremony, share love-soaked pictures: ‘Mohabbat Mubarak’

One fan wrote, “Bholi Punjaban #fukrey 😍😍😍 congratulations.” Another fan added, “Congratulations you both…simple and sweet 😍🙌❤️.” A comment on the video read, “Gorgeous!!! Congrats 🎊🎉🍾.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Earlier in the day, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal shared pictures from their sangeet ceremony. Sharing the pictures, Richa wrote, “#RiAli Mohabbat Mubarak ❣️🫶🏽❣️.” Ali also shared the same photos with the caption, “#RiAli Tumko bhi ..”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tucked away in the heart of Kolkata’s Cossipore area lies the city’...Premium
Tucked away in the heart of Kolkata’s Cossipore area lies the city’...
How RBI has cut the growth forecast by raising itPremium
How RBI has cut the growth forecast by raising it
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...Premium
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliatesPremium
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliates

Richa and Ali, who have been dating each other for over a decade now, will be getting married on October 4 in Mumbai in the presence of their family members and close friends.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-09-2022 at 09:48:54 pm
Next Story

Amid ‘strains of unity’, Congress begins Bharat Jodo march in Karnataka

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

68th National Film Awards: Ajay Devgn, Suriya look elated as they win big, Asha Parekh gets emotional
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 30: Latest News
Advertisement