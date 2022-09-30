Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal dazzle at their cocktail party. Watch video

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s pre-wedding festivities are going on in full swing in New Delhi. After a fun sangeet ceremony, the couple hosted a cocktail party for their family members and friends.

A video of the couple posing for shutterbugs surfaced on social media. For the evening, while Richa wore a golden saree, Ali was seen in a heavily embroidered sherwani. As the video was shared online, many fans congratulated them.

One fan wrote, “Bholi Punjaban #fukrey 😍😍😍 congratulations.” Another fan added, “Congratulations you both…simple and sweet 😍🙌❤️.” A comment on the video read, “Gorgeous!!! Congrats 🎊🎉🍾.”

Earlier in the day, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal shared pictures from their sangeet ceremony. Sharing the pictures, Richa wrote, “#RiAli Mohabbat Mubarak ❣️🫶🏽❣️.” Ali also shared the same photos with the caption, “#RiAli Tumko bhi ..”

Richa and Ali, who have been dating each other for over a decade now, will be getting married on October 4 in Mumbai in the presence of their family members and close friends.