Friday, Sep 30, 2022

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal dance on ‘Ambarsariya’ at sangeet ceremony, share love-soaked pictures: ‘Mohabbat Mubarak’

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's pre-wedding festivities began on Thursday in New Delhi. The couple had a fun sangeet ceremony where they performed on the Fukrey song "Ambarsariya".

Richa Chadha ali fazal sangeetRicha Chadha and Ali Fazal were all smiles at their sangeet ceremony. (Photo: Richa Chadha/Instagram)

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal enjoyed their sangeet ceremony on Thursday in New Delhi. On Friday, they posted their love-soaked images from the ceremony.

For the sangeet, Richa wore a traditional lehenga custom-made by Rahul Mishra. Ali wore an angrakha designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Sharing the pictures, Richa wrote, “#RiAli Mohabbat Mubarak ❣️🫶🏽❣️.” Ali also shared the same photos with the caption, “#RiAli Tumko bhi ..”

The photos caught the attention of Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal’s friends and colleagues. Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar, who essayed the role of Ali’s love interest in the web series Mirzapur, commented on the photos, “Ufff so beautiful ❤️🧿🤗.” Kubbra Sait wrote, “BABIES YA! ❤️” Tahira Kashyap, Gauahar Khan, and Gul Panag among others showered love on the couple.

As per a Hindustan Times report, at his sangeet ceremony, Ali danced to the song “Main Hu Khalnayak” and dedicated it to actor Sanjay Dutt. The couple also performed on the Fukrey song “Ambarsariya”. Richa and Ali had met each other on the sets of Fukrey and that is where their love story began.

Earlier, Richa had also shared a glimpse of her henna-adorned hands with her and Ali’s initials, ‘A and R’, written on them. The couple had also shared a message for their fans where they thanked them for all the love and blessings.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who have been dating each other for over a decade now, will be getting married on October 4 in Mumbai in the presence of their family members and close friends.

First published on: 30-09-2022 at 03:26:42 pm
