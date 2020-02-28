Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal confirm wedding plans: Celebrations will begin after registration in April

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have worked together in Fukrey and Fukrey Returns. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have worked together in Fukrey and Fukrey Returns.

Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot. The couple issued an official statement on Friday, confirming the news.

The statement from Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal reads: “Currently, only the date for the registration has been taken. By process, the window that is valid is for 3 months from the date that has been allotted. The couple are working towards an official registration in the last week of April post which the celebrations will follow. All we can say at the moment is that it’s a happy occasion and all the parties involved are elated.”

Several reports had been doing the rounds about the impending marriage of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal since the past few days.

Richa and Ali met on the sets of their 2013 film Fukrey and became friends. However, news about them dating only popped up during the promotions of the sequel. From promoting each other’s films to taking vacations together and even wishing each other on Valentine’s Day, they have done it all.

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Telegram | Helo | Pinterest | Tumblr | TikTok for all things Entertainment

Richa Chadha, who was recently seen in Panga, has the Shakeela biopic in her kitty. Ali Fazal, on the other hand, will be seen in Hollywood film Death on the Nile.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd