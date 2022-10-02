Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal’s candid clicks from sangeet ceremony are all things love. See their latest photos

Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who are enjoying their pre-wedding festivities in Delhi, are also keeping their fans updated about their wedding celebrations. They have been posting pictures from their sangeet and cocktail party on social media. Recently, the couple posted some candid clicks from their Haldi and Mehendi ceremony.

The first picture shared by Ali has him dancing like no one’s watching with his fiancee Richa. In the next photo, he has an unusual expression on his face as he sits down for some of his wedding rituals. The photo that followed had the Mirzapur actor being showered with rose petals. Richa looked gorgeous in the click where she is seen blowing a kiss. In one of the photos, Richa looks at her fiance closely as they sit for the pre-wedding ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

Richa Chadha also shared pictures of herself as she sat down to get her hands adorned with henna and was showered with the petals of the marigold flower. Ali shared the photos with a kiss and a white heart emoji, and Richa chose the evil eye emoji to go in the caption.

Richa Chadha at her mehendi ceremony. (Photo: PR) Richa Chadha at her mehendi ceremony. (Photo: PR)

Richa Chadha looked gorgeous at her pre-wedding festivities. (Photo: PR) Richa Chadha looked gorgeous at her pre-wedding festivities. (Photo: PR)

The pictures got a lot of love from Ali’s Mirzapur co-actor Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Sayani Gupta, Swara Bhasker, Sharib Hashmi, and Renuka Shahane. Sayani commented on the photos, “Too much cute❤️.” Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote, “Congratulations to you both dear Richa and Ali ❤️❤️”.

Ali and Richa will get married in Mumbai on October 4. Ahead of the wedding, they celebrated with their friends and family in Delhi. After the wedding, the couple will host a grand reception for their industry friends and colleagues on October 5.