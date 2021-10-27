Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal are all set for Halloween as Cleopatra and a vampire: ‘Rusty feisty misty ditsy’

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are giving some serious Halloween costume goals in their new pictures. In their latest photoshoot that both Richa and Ali shared on social media, the two can be seen dressed in a shimmery gothic attire, and their expressions take the cake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

Ali posted a few more pictures, which also featured actor Amyra Dastur. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

In the pictures Richa has worn a sequined corset and a crystal head accessory as she aimed for Egyptian queen Cleopatra. She also adorned her outfit and makeup with pearls and shiny studs. Ali, on the other hand, seemed to go for a vampire as he dressed up in a black shawl-lapel blazer and sparkly eye makeup.

As soon as Richa posted the picture of herself with Ali, many celebrities appreciated their looks and showered compliments. Dia Mirza wrote, “You Guys!” along with three heart icons. Sayani Gupta wrote, “Too sexy,” while Lauren Gottlieb commented with heart and fire emoticons.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal met on the sets of Fukrey eight years ago in 2013. The actors became friends and eventually fell in love. The two had shared that the two were to tie the knot last year, but they had to delay their wedding plans because of the pandemic. Ali also lost his mother last year.