Toggle Menu
Richa Chadha, Akshaye Khanna-starrer Section 375 to release on September 13https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/richa-chadha-akshaye-khanna-section-375-release-september-13-5873658/

Richa Chadha, Akshaye Khanna-starrer Section 375 to release on September 13

According to a press release, Richa Chadha and Akshaye Khanna starrer Section 375 is based on the important law that is applied to the rape cases in the country.

Article 375
Section 375 will hit the theatres on September 13. (Photo: Richa Chadha/Akshaye Khanna/Instagram/Twitter)

Courtroom drama Section 375, featuring Richa Chadha and Akshaye Khanna, will hit the theatres on September 13, the makers announced Friday.

According to a press release, the film is based on the important law that is applied to the rape cases in the country.

Richa plays a tough public prosecutor arguing for the victim, played by Meera Chopra, and Akshaye will be seen in the role of a best-in-the-business defence lawyer to a film director, played by Rahul Bhatt.

Directed by Ajay Bahl, Section 375 is a Panorama Studios production and presented by T-Series.

Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak have produced the film, while Aditya Choksi and Sanjeev Joshi are the co-producers.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Aamir Khan gets emotional after watching Chhichhore trailer
2 Abhishek Bachchan wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his ‘second birthday’
3 Dia Mirza: No third person is the reason for Sahil and me to part ways