Richa Chadha, Akshaye Khanna starrer Section 375 to release on August 2

Section 375, featuring Richa Chadha and Akshaye Khanna is based on the important law that is applied to the rape cases in the country.

Courtroom drama Section 375, featuring Richa Chadha and Akshaye Khanna is set to hit the theatres on August 2, the makers announced Wednesday.

According to a press release, the film is based on the important law that is applied to the rape cases in the country.

Richa plays a tough public prosecutor arguing for the victim, played by Meera Chopra and Akshaye will be seen in the role of a best-in-the-business defence lawyer to a film director, played by Rahul Bhatt.

Directed by Ajay Bahl, Section 375 is produced by Panorama Studios.

The film’s shoot began on January 14 this year.

The film is presented by T-Series.

