Richa Chadha on her 2018: The year has given me clarity and courage

Richa Chadha feels 2018 was a learning experience. This year, the actor was seen in 3 Storeys, Daas Dev and Love Sonia. This, apart from Richa shooting for Abhi To Party Shuru Hui Hai and the next season of Amazon Prime Video’s hit show Inside Edge, where she will be reprising her role of Zarina Malik.

Talking to indianexpress.com about her year, Richa said, “The year has given me clarity and courage. It takes a great deal of courage to become your authentic self, to realise that the journey is the destination and know that everyone’s goals are different in life! I feel more compassion towards others and myself and I cherish the friends I have, now more than ever!”

Elaborating on what kept her busy in 2018, Richa Chadha shared, “2018 has been a year of learning and joy. I have worked on 3 films (Shakeela, Abhi To Party Shuru Hui Hai and Panga), a play and one entire season for Inside Edge. I also directed a short film for the first time.”

Richa’s upcoming film Shakeela revolves around the rags-to-riches-to-rags story of adult film star Shakeela, who ruled south Indian cinema in the ’90s.

She will also be a part of Bareilly Ki Barfi director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s next project – Panga. The film also stars Kangana Ranaut and Pankaj Tripathi.