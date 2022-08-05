Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal set to tie the knot in September, announcement expected soon

There is a strong buzz that actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot in September. The actors first met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012 and then reunited for Fukrey Returns in 2017.

Several reports suggest that Richa and Ali will soon be official husband and wife in September. Sources close to the actors have confirmed. They told indianexpress.com, “Yes, it is happening, and the couple will make an announcement soon.” Reportedly Richa and Ali will have two ceremonies, in Mumbai and Delhi.

Richa and Ali, in 2020, had shared that the two are in a relationship and would get married in April that year. However, it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. On this, Richa had earlier said, “2020 has played spoilsport with us in many ways. The pandemic is far from done with us and the vaccine is nowhere in sight. It is only pragmatic to push our celebration to the coming year, in the interest of everyone that would attend.”

The Bollywood couple recently returned from their holiday in Italy and shared several loved-up pictures and fun videos from their time together, on their social media platforms.

About sharing a beautiful bond with Ali, Richa had earlier shared with indianexpress.com, “It’s like you being in a relationship, but it is slightly more public. I don’t enjoy it (public attention) or dislike. I’m like ‘whatever’. But we are not disguising anything. We are just two normal people in a relationship. We are just being ourselves.”

On the work front, Richa was last seen in films like Panga with Kangana Ranaut, Shakeela and Madam Chief Minister, among others. Ali was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Mirzapur and Netflix’s Ray. The two will soon be seen together in Fukrey 3.