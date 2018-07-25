Rhinoceros named after Sanju actor Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza is known for supporting several social causes. Dia Mirza is known for supporting several social causes.

A baby rhinoceros has been named after Bollywood actor Dia Mirza. The actor, who is a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador and the brand ambassador of Wildlife Trust of India, shared the news on her official Twitter handle. She tweeted, “Thank you @OlPejeta for naming this beautiful baby after me!!! It means the world to me. Thank you Richard, Hamid, Sarah, Elodie, Yaqoob and team for this privilege 🙏🏻🦏 Visit #OlPejetaConservancy, take a pic with Dia and tag me! Win for the wild with @airarabiagroup :)”

The actor, who was last seen playing Sanjay Dutt’s wife Manayatta Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju, also shared the photo of the letter she received from the authorities at Kenya’s wildlife conservancy Ol Pejeta Conservancy. The letter signed under the name of Richard Vigne, the CEO of Ol Pejeta Conservancy, reads as follows:

Dear Dia Mirza:

We are proud to announce that we now have a rhino named Dia Mirza in honour of your outstanding career and work as a UN Goodwill Ambassador for Environment.

Dia Mirza is a female black rhino, born on 15th October 2017 on Ol Pejeta Conservancy. She is the fourth calf born to Nduta, and they reside together in the Southern Sector of the Conservancy. We look forward to partnering with you to further rhino conservation in Kenya and hope that you visit Ol Pejeta soon to see your beautiful Rhino.

Thank you @OlPejeta for naming this beautiful baby after me!!! It means the world to me. Thank you Richard, Hamid, Sarah, Elodie, Yaqoob and team for this privilege 🙏🏻🦏 Visit #OlPejetaConservancy, take a pic with Dia and tag me! Win for the wild with @airarabiagroup :) pic.twitter.com/N1JlaHv1FD — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) July 22, 2018

Apart from being a Bollywood actor, Dia is known for supporting several social causes. She also believes that her celebrity status helps her in influencing a larger section of the society.

