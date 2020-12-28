Rhea was arrested in a bogus case with no evidence by NCB: Lawyer

Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has welcomed Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh’s statement urging the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to reveal the findings of the probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Maneshinde said in a statement, “I welcome the statement of Shri Anil Deshmukh, Home Minister, Government of Maharashtra calling for the CBI to make the report public in the case of death of Sushant Singh Rajput. A hue and cry was made when the Mumbai Police took about 2 months into the investigations and the report remained to be made public. An FIR was filed in Patna making false allegations against Rhea Chakraborty and her family in July 2020. The Mumbai Police, ED, NCB and CBI including Patna Police have conducted investigations against Rhea. She was arrested in a bogus case with no evidence by NCB. She was harassed by various agencies and remained in custody for almost a month till the Bombay High Court released her on Bail.”

Further asking for a closure to the case, the lawyer added, “Rhea filed a FIR accusing the sisters of SSR administering him illegally obtained medicines without a proper medical advise and on the basis of a bogus prescription. She alleged that the cocktail of drugs and illegally administered medicines could be the cause of his death. It is more than six months since SSR died. I have always said that the truth will remain the same whoever investigates the case. Whatever may be the circumstances, the CBI should come out with its findings after 4 months of investigations by the premier investigating agency of the country. It is high time that there is a closure to this sad event.”

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday urged the CBI to reveal whether Sushant’s death was a suicide or murder, by making its findings public. He said, “The people of Maharashtra and the country are eagerly waiting for the CBI’s report on its investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. People ask me about the status of the case. I request the CBI to reveal whether it was a suicide or murder. Five to six months have passed since the case was handed over to the CBI. Hence, the agency should make public its report as soon as possible to clear whether it was suicide or murder.”

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020. His girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was taken into custody on September 8 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), on charges of procuring drugs along with Sushant Singh Rajput and paying for the same. She was granted bail after nearly a month in Byculla jail.