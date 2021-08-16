Rhea Kapoor shares first photo from wedding with Karan Boolani: ‘I cried and had stomach flips’

Celebrity stylist and film producer Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with longtime partner and filmmaker Karan Boolani on August 14 at her father Anil Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai. On Monday, Rhea finally shared the first official photo from the wedding on her Instagram handle, where she could be seen exchanging rings with Karan as they looked blissfully happy.

Stating that she had not realised that the entire process of getting married to someone whom she knew for such a long time would be so overwhelming and humbling, Rhea penned, “12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be.”

“I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to Juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life. Mine are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forever more❤️,” she wrote as she concluded her heartwarming note.

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani got married at Anil Kapoor’s bungalow. The ceremony was attended by close friends and family members. Siblings Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and their children were snapped as they made their way to the venue.

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani met during the filming of Aisha in 2009, according to reports. Aisha marked Rhea’s debut as a producer, while Karan was an assistant director on the film. Since then, Rhea has produced hit movies like Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding, all of them featuring her star sister Sonam Kapoor as the lead.