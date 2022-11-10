scorecardresearch
The Crew co-producer Rhea Kapoor says Kareena Kapoor is ‘glamorous’, Kriti Sanon is ‘authentic’ and Tabu is ‘iconic’

Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor's The Crew will go on floors in 2023. The film stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon.

the crewTabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon to star in The Crew. (Photo: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu are coming together for a film which is being co-produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor. Titled The Crew, the film is set against the backdrop of the airline industry. In a recent interview, Rhea talked about Kareena, Kriti and Tabu’s characters in The Crew.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rhea said, “The first person cast in this film was Kareena, because we haven’t seen her do comedy like this in a really long time. She plays a glamorous character, and it’s going to be really fun. There is nobody else who can play this role.”

 

Rhea Kapoor was all hearts for Kriti Sanon and said that she is an authentic girl. “The minute you meet her you know that she stays true to her roots and her family, and that was really important for this character and the film. Out of the new crop of heroines, she has been the most diverse in her work,” she added.

 

Talking about Tabu, Rhea said that she took two months to lock the actor for the film. The film producer said that she flew to Hyderabad to narrate the film to Tabu and the actor had said, “Let me think about it.” Rhea added, “Then a few days later she replied saying let’s meet, and asked some questions. We met again four days later, where she asked some more questions, then she met the director and had a few more questions for him too. Then finally that day I told her, ‘Before I leave you have to tell me.’ She said, ‘Yes, I will do the film.’ I was super elated.”

The Crew is all set to go on floors in February 2023.

