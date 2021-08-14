Sonam Kapoor’s sister, producer Rhea Kapoor to marry beau Karan Boolani on Saturday?

Secret weddings and Bollywood might not go hand in hand but B-town is always trying to pull the next big surprise. As per a report in Pinkvilla, Veere Di Wedding producer Rhea Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani on Saturday at her father Anil Kapoor’s bungalow in Juhu.

As per the report, the wedding will be a hush-hush affair with functions for two-three days. However, when indianexpress.com tried contacting the Kapoor family and their spokesperson, they stayed tight-lipped about it.

Karan and Rhea have been together for almost a decade now and often share photos with each other on social media.

Rhea Kapoor’s sister Sonam Kapoor recently traveled back to Mumbai from London where she lives with husband Anand Ahuja. Sonam had not been with her family ever since the second wave of the pandemic started.

Karan had wished Rhea with a special note on her birthday which was filled with heart emoticons. He had written, “I hope that someday I can bring into your life as much happiness and joy as you have brought me. Wish you a birthday filled with laughter and love and that your next year is even better than your last. Happy Birthday ❤️🥳🎂.”

In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, when Boolani was asked to spill the beans on his marriage plans with Rhea, he had said, “As of now, it is only work for me. I am writing and doing many shows. Marriage will happen in its own time.”

Rhea is a fashion designer and film producer. She has bankrolled films like Aisha (2010), Khoobsurat (2014) and Veere Di Wedding (2018). Karan, on the other hand, is a filmmaker and producer. His latest venture was Netflix’s Selection Day.