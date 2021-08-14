Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani wedding: Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and others join the festivities

August 14, 2021 6:12:10 pm
Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s wedding festivities are on in full swing, and guests, dressed in finery, were spotted arriving at Anil Kapoor’s residence in Juhu.
Boney Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Kunal Rawal, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Nirmal Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Sandeep Marwah and Masaba Gupta posed for photographers outside the house.
Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani have been together for almost a decade now. In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, when Boolani was asked to spill the beans on his marriage plans, he had said, “As of now, it is only work for me. I am writing and doing many shows. Marriage will happen in its own time.”
Rhea is a fashion designer and film producer. She has bankrolled films like Aisha (2010), Khoobsurat (2014) and Veere Di Wedding (2018). Karan, on the other hand, is a filmmaker. He last helmed Netflix’s Selection Day.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-