Saturday, August 14, 2021
Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani wedding: Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and others join the festivities

Boney Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor among others were seen arriving at Anil Kapoor's Juhu residence.

August 14, 2021 6:12:10 pm
Arjun KapoorArjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor arrive at Anil Kapoor's residence in Juhu. (Photos: Varinder Chawla)

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s wedding festivities are on in full swing, and guests, dressed in finery, were spotted arriving at Anil Kapoor’s residence in Juhu.

Boney Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Kunal Rawal, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Nirmal Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Sandeep Marwah and Masaba Gupta posed for photographers outside the house.

Anshula Kapoor Anshula Kapoor arrives at Anil Kapoor’s residence. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Arjun Kapoor Arjun Kapoor arrives at Anil Kapoor’s residence. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rhea Kapoor wedding Kunal Rawal arrives at Anil Kapoor’s residence. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Maheep Kapoor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor clicked outside Anil Kapoor’s residence. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor Shanaya and Khushi looked resplendent in their lehengas as they posed for the paparazzi. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rhea Kapoor wedding Mohit Marwah arrives at Anil Kapoor’s residence. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Boney Kapoor Boney Kapoor clicked outside Anil Kapoor’s residence. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sandeep Marwah Sandeep Marwah arrives at Anil Kapoor’s residence. (Photo: Varinder Chawla).
Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani have been together for almost a decade now. In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, when Boolani was asked to spill the beans on his marriage plans, he had said, “As of now, it is only work for me. I am writing and doing many shows. Marriage will happen in its own time.”

Rhea is a fashion designer and film producer. She has bankrolled films like Aisha (2010), Khoobsurat (2014) and Veere Di Wedding (2018). Karan, on the other hand, is a filmmaker. He last helmed Netflix’s Selection Day.

