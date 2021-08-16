Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani wedding party: Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and others in attendance

August 16, 2021 8:27:07 pm
Newlyweds Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani on Monday hosted a party at Anil Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai. The bash saw family members and close friends in attendance.
Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Sandeep Khosla, Kunal Rawal, Masaba Gupta among others were spotted arriving for the party.
Farah Khan, who attended the bash with her husband Shirish Kunder, shared a picture of herself and Anil Kapoor.
Here are photos of celebrities at Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani’s wedding party:
Earlier in the day, Anil Kapoor shared a perfect family photo on Twitter. “And with that, I feel like my Magnum Opus is complete…with our 2 super-daughters and 3 super-sons, we have the biggest blockbuster ever! Our hearts are full and our family is blessed,” he wrote as the caption.
Rhea Kapoor too shared a picture of herself and Karan Boolani. She wrote, “12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life.”
And with that, I feel like my Magnum Opus is complete…with our 2 super-daughters and 3 super-sons, we have the biggest blockbuster ever!
Our hearts are full and our family is blessed 🙏🏻#KaranBoolani @RheaKapoor #SunitaKapoor @anandahuja @sonamakapoor @HarshKapoor_ pic.twitter.com/YixkFTPPU9
— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 16, 2021
Karan Boolani also shared a heartfelt note for Rhea Kapoor. Sharing a picture, he mentioned how marrying Rhea is “the best decision I’ve ever made.” He wrote, “Yesterday we made it official to the world… but you and I have been ride or die for over a decade and for that i would like to thank four people who have given me a crazy amount of love, respect, encouragement and constant collaboration. First is a film producer, the second is a fashion stylist.. the third is the mother of my daughter lemon and the fourth is the finest cook to have performed miracles in a domestic kitchen..and their names are Rhea Kapoor. To the best decision I’ve ever made. Here’s to us and everything that awaits us together.”
