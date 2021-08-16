scorecardresearch
Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani wedding party: Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and others in attendance

Rhea Kapoor married Karan Boolani in a private ceremony on Saturday. On Monday, the two hosted a party, which was attended by Arjun Kapoor, Kunal Rawal, Masaba Gupta, Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor among others.

August 16, 2021
August 16, 2021 8:27:07 pm
Rhea Kapoor wedding bashAnil Kapoor greeted guests who arrived for Rhea Kapoor's wedding party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Newlyweds Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani on Monday hosted a party at Anil Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai. The bash saw family members and close friends in attendance.

Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Sandeep Khosla, Kunal Rawal, Masaba Gupta among others were spotted arriving for the party.

 

Farah Khan, who attended the bash with her husband Shirish Kunder, shared a picture of herself and Anil Kapoor.

Here are photos of celebrities at Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani’s wedding party:

Rhea Kapoor wedding Anil Kapoor greeted the shutterbugs at Rhea Kapoor’s wedding party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) sanjay kapoor at rhea kapoor post-wedding bash Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and their son posed for photographers as they arrived for Rhea Kapoor’s wedding party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) sandeep khosla at rhea kapoor wedding party Sandeep Khosla graced Rhea Kapoor’s wedding party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Anshula Kapoor Anshula Kapoor attended Rhea Kapoor’s wedding party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kunal Rawal Kunal Rawal also attended Rhea Kapoor’s wedding party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) rhea kapoor photos Pernia Qureshi posed for photographers as she arrived for Rhea Kapoor’s wedding party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) khushi kapoor Khushi Kapoor posed for photographers as she arrived for Rhea Kapoor’s wedding party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) arjun kapoor Arjun Kapoor looked dapper in a suit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Masaba Gupta Masaba Gupta posed for photographers as she arrived for Rhea Kapoor’s wedding party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Earlier in the day, Anil Kapoor shared a perfect family photo on Twitter. “And with that, I feel like my Magnum Opus is complete…with our 2 super-daughters and 3 super-sons, we have the biggest blockbuster ever! Our hearts are full and our family is blessed,” he wrote as the caption.

Also Read |Rhea Kapoor shares first photo from wedding with Karan Boolani

Rhea Kapoor too shared a picture of herself and Karan Boolani. She wrote, “12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life.”

 

Karan Boolani also shared a heartfelt note for Rhea Kapoor. Sharing a picture, he mentioned how marrying Rhea is “the best decision I’ve ever made.” He wrote, “Yesterday we made it official to the world… but you and I have been ride or die for over a decade and for that i would like to thank four people who have given me a crazy amount of love, respect, encouragement and constant collaboration. First is a film producer, the second is a fashion stylist.. the third is the mother of my daughter lemon and the fourth is the finest cook to have performed miracles in a domestic kitchen..and their names are Rhea Kapoor. To the best decision I’ve ever made. Here’s to us and everything that awaits us together.”

