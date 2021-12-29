Rhea Kapoor, husband Karan Boolani test positive for Covid-19: ‘Inspite of being super careful…’

Bollywood producer Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani have tested positive for Covid-19. Rhea took to her Instagram stories to share the news and also wrote that they “will be fine in no time.” Rhea is the daughter of veteran actor Anil Kapoor and the sister of film actors Sonam Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor.

The Veere Di Wedding producer’s note read, “Yes, I’m positive for COVID inspite of being super careful. But this is the nature of the pandemic. Not sure why my or anyone’s private health information is news or gossip. This information should only be for government and medical bodies so they can do their job and not on gossip sites. It’s invasive and weird. My husband and I are isolating and taking all prescribed medications and precautions.”

Rhea shared that she was missing her sister Sonam in this time of isolation. “We also watched Frozen for the first time last night. It was pretty good. Made me miss my sister too much. Everything tastes bad except chocolate, my head hurts and I’m still grateful that I got it the way I did and we will be fine in no time. For everyone reaching out to make sure we are ok, we are not too bad, thanks for checking we love you.”

Just a few days ago, Rhea had shared many photos from her Christmas celebrations on Instagram.

Rhea and Karan got married in August and shared some photos from the celebration on social media.