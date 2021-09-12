scorecardresearch
Sunday, September 12, 2021
Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s Maldives honeymoon is all about unwinding, see photos

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani have been sharing photos from their honeymoon in Maldives.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
September 12, 2021 9:00:33 pm
Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani honeymoon photos are hereRhea Kapoor got married to her long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani on August 14. (Photo: Rhea Kapoor /Instagram)

Newlyweds Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani have been left fans asking for more with their loved-up honeymoon photos on Instagram. Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea got married to her long-time boyfriend on August 14 this year, at the actor’s residence in Mumbai and left for a vacation to Maldives earlier this month.

Rhea first gave a sneak peek into her honeymoon trip with a click where she was seen relaxing in a private pool as her husband Karan turned photographer. Ever since the two kept on sharing more photos over the week.

Also read |Anil Kapoor matches steps with Rhea Kapoor on ‘Abhi Toh Party’, guests call it ‘best father-daughter dance’. Watch

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

Earlier Karan shared a click with Rhea in the pool and wrote, “🏝.. Gonna look like two 🦞 tomorrow. 🍸.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Boolani (@karanboolani)

On Friday, Karan Boolani shared a set of pictures in which the couple can be seen chilling on a luxury yacht. “Overseas ❤️🧿,” read the caption.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Boolani (@karanboolani)

The pictures and videos prove that the couple chose to unwind in Maldives thoroughly post their tiring wedding ceremonies. Have a look:

rhea (Photo: Rhea Kapoor /Instagram) rhea pic (Photo: Rhea Kapoor /Instagram) rhea kapoor (Photo: Rhea Kapoor /Instagram)

On Sunday, Rhea was seen spending her day with her pets too. Here’s a sneak peek:

(Photo: Karan Boolani/Instagram) rhea pet (Photo: Rhea Kapoor /Instagram)

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s wedding was an intimate affair with only close friends and family members in attendance.

