Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s Maldives honeymoon is all about unwinding, see photos

Newlyweds Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani have been left fans asking for more with their loved-up honeymoon photos on Instagram. Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea got married to her long-time boyfriend on August 14 this year, at the actor’s residence in Mumbai and left for a vacation to Maldives earlier this month.

Rhea first gave a sneak peek into her honeymoon trip with a click where she was seen relaxing in a private pool as her husband Karan turned photographer. Ever since the two kept on sharing more photos over the week.

Earlier Karan shared a click with Rhea in the pool and wrote, “🏝.. Gonna look like two 🦞 tomorrow. 🍸.”

On Friday, Karan Boolani shared a set of pictures in which the couple can be seen chilling on a luxury yacht. “Overseas ❤️🧿,” read the caption.

The pictures and videos prove that the couple chose to unwind in Maldives thoroughly post their tiring wedding ceremonies. Have a look:

On Sunday, Rhea was seen spending her day with her pets too. Here’s a sneak peek:

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s wedding was an intimate affair with only close friends and family members in attendance.