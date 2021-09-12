Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s Maldives honeymoon is all about unwinding, see photos

September 12, 2021 9:00:33 pm
Newlyweds Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani have been left fans asking for more with their loved-up honeymoon photos on Instagram. Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea got married to her long-time boyfriend on August 14 this year, at the actor’s residence in Mumbai and left for a vacation to Maldives earlier this month.
Rhea first gave a sneak peek into her honeymoon trip with a click where she was seen relaxing in a private pool as her husband Karan turned photographer. Ever since the two kept on sharing more photos over the week.
Earlier Karan shared a click with Rhea in the pool and wrote, “🏝.. Gonna look like two 🦞 tomorrow. 🍸.”
On Friday, Karan Boolani shared a set of pictures in which the couple can be seen chilling on a luxury yacht. “Overseas ❤️🧿,” read the caption.
The pictures and videos prove that the couple chose to unwind in Maldives thoroughly post their tiring wedding ceremonies. Have a look:
On Sunday, Rhea was seen spending her day with her pets too. Here’s a sneak peek:
Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s wedding was an intimate affair with only close friends and family members in attendance.
