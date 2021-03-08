Rhea Chakraborty’s first tweet in 7 months is a tribute to mother on Women’s Day: ‘My strength, my faith’

Rhea Chakraborty has broken her social media silence on Women’s Day. The actor posted a picture on Instagram to wish her fans and her mother on the International Women’s Day. In the picture, Rhea is holding onto the hand of her mother. She tagged her mother as her “strength, faith and fortitude.”

She shared the picture with a caption that read, “Happy Women’s Day to us .. Maa and me .. together forever … my strength, my faith, my fortitude – my Maa.” This is actor’s first tweet since August. Her last post on Instagram was a video of her father being harassed by some mediapersons.

The actor was recently spotted at Mumbai airport. She was seen in a shirt that had “Man Up” written over it.

The Jalebi actor has been in the news since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. She was taken into custody on September 8, 2020 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in a drugs case related to the actor’s death. The actor was granted bail after nearly a month in jail.

Rhea’s brother Showik was also one of the accused. He was jailed on September 4 and was granted bail on December 2.

As per the recent development, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) filed a chargesheet on Friday against 33 people including actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Agisilaos Demetriades who is the brother of actor Arjun Rampal’s partner, and Kshitij Prasad, executive producer of Dharmatic Entertainment, a sister concern of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, in an alleged drug case filed after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput last year.