Rhea Chakraborty victim of twisted design, hope she will do well: Soni Razdan

Soni Razdan had expressed solidarity with Rhea Chakraborty in her tough times in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death last year. (Photo: Soni Razdan/Instagram, Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram)

Veteran actor Soni Razdan on Monday said she was confident actor Rhea Chakraborty will get opportunities to revive her Bollywood career.

A month after Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 last year, his former partner Rhea Chakraborty was accused by the late star’s family of pushing him to death. What followed was a much-public investigation into Sushant’s death that involved the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which arrested Rhea in September for allegedly procuring drugs for Sushant and paying for the same. Nearly a month later, Rhea was granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

Earlier in the day, jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali criticised a known media figure for “destroying” Rhea Chakraborty’s reputation through his coverage of Sushant’s death. To which author Shunali Khullar Shroff replied showing concern about Rhea, “She went to jail and has possibly lost any chance at a career in Bollywood.”

Actor Soni Razdan, who showed fierce support for Rhea throughout the investigation and the media trial that the actor was subjected to last year, replied to Shunali that she saw no reason why the 28-year-old actor would not have a bright future in the film industry.

She going to to jail has clearly exposed only the people who sent her there and shown that she was an innocent victim of a very twisted design. Why won’t anyone work with her ? I think she will do very well. I hope so anyway. https://t.co/SdRVb1p5xB — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) January 18, 2021

“She going to to jail has clearly exposed only the people who sent her there and shown that she was an innocent victim of a very twisted design. Why won’t anyone work with her ? I think she will do very well. I hope so anyway,” Soni wrote.

Recently, director Rumi Jaffrey confirmed to Spotboye that Rhea would return to movies in the first half of the year. “I met her recently. She was withdrawn and quiet. Didn’t speak much. Can’t blame her after what she has gone through. Let the heat and dust settle down. I’m sure Rhea will have a lot to say,” Jaffrey said at the time.