scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, December 31, 2020
2020: A Rewind

Rhea Chakraborty to return to films in 2021

Rhea Chakraborty will soon make her Bollywood comeback, writer-director Rumi Jaffrey confirmed.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | December 31, 2020 3:16:40 pm
Rhea Chakraborty newsRhea Chakraborty was taken into custody on September 8. (Photo: Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram)

Actor Rhea Chakraborty will soon make her Bollywood comeback, writer-director Rumi Jaffrey confirmed on Thursday.

Rumi Jaffrey told Spotboye, “Rhea will return to her work early next year.”

He added, “I met her recently. She was withdrawn and quiet. Didn’t speak much. Can’t blame her after what she has gone through. Let the heat and dust settle down. I’m sure Rhea will have a lot to say.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Rhea Chakraborty’s boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020. Rhea was taken into custody on September 8 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), on charges of procuring drugs along with Sushant and paying for the same. She was granted bail after nearly a month in Byculla jail.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde had recently welcomed Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh’s statement urging the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to reveal the findings of the probe into Sushant’s death.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Janhvi, Jacqueline, Kriti, Vaani and Nushrratt let their hair down at Manish Malhotra’s pre-New Year’s bash

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 31: Latest News

Advertisement