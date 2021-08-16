Rhea Chakraborty, Swara Bhaskar, Armaan Malik on Afghanistan crisis: ‘Heartbroken’

On Sunday, the Taliban took over Afghanistan’s capital Kabul completing their takeover of the country. Visuals of empty streets and crowded airports with people trying to flee the country have left the world heartbroken. Bollywood celebrities like Rhea Chakraborty, Sonu Sood, Swara Bhasker, Kangana Ranaut, Armaan Malik among others also took to social media to express their solidarity with the war-torn country and its people.

Chehre actor Rhea Chakraborty posted an Instagram story expressing her sorrow over the condition of women in Afghanistan. Using the hashtag #Smashthepatriarchy, she wrote, “While women around the globe fight for pay parity, women in Afghanistan are being sold – They have become the pay. Heartbroken to see the condition of women and minorities in Afghanistan. Urge the global leaders to stand up to this! Women are human too.”

Television actor Karan Tacker also shared a note that read, “Devastated looking at the state of women in Afghanistan, shame on humanity. while the world just sits and watches this in silence.”

Swara Bhaskar shared a painting of a woman surrounded by the Talibans and wrote, ”Afghan graffiti artist @ShamsiaHassani saying it all! The Afghan people have been thrown to the wolves. Women esp. #Taliban are monstrous in their brutal exercise of force and power. They are murderers & misogynists; their ideology is one of hate & violence & that won’t change.”

It’s sad to see all that’s happening in #Afghanistan at the moment. My prayers and thoughts are with their people — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) August 16, 2021

Horrific scenes from Kabul airport. Never seen anything like this. #Afghanistan — Kritika Kamra (@Kritika_Kamra) August 16, 2021

Afghanistan Stay Strong

Whole world is praying for you — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 16, 2021