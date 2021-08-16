scorecardresearch
Monday, August 16, 2021
Rhea Chakraborty, Swara Bhaskar, Armaan Malik on Afghanistan crisis: ‘Heartbroken’

Many Bollywood and TV celebrities took to social media to express grief over the Taliban taking over Afghanistan.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
August 16, 2021 7:13:56 pm
rhea chakraborty, swara bhaskarSwara, Armaan, Rhea and others expressed sorrow over Afghanistan's current situation. (Photo Swara Bhasker, Armaan Malik, Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram)

On Sunday, the Taliban took over Afghanistan’s capital Kabul completing their takeover of the country. Visuals of empty streets and crowded airports with people trying to flee the country have left the world heartbroken. Bollywood celebrities like Rhea Chakraborty, Sonu Sood, Swara Bhasker, Kangana Ranaut, Armaan Malik among others also took to social media to express their solidarity with the war-torn country and its people.

Chehre actor Rhea Chakraborty posted an Instagram story expressing her sorrow over the condition of women in Afghanistan. Using the hashtag #Smashthepatriarchy, she wrote, “While women around the globe fight for pay parity, women in Afghanistan are being sold – They have become the pay. Heartbroken to see the condition of women and minorities in Afghanistan. Urge the global leaders to stand up to this! Women are human too.”

Rhea Chakraborty, Karan Tacker and Kangana Ranaut posted Instagram stories expressing sorrow over the state of affairs in Afghanistan.

Television actor Karan Tacker also shared a note that read, “Devastated looking at the state of women in Afghanistan, shame on humanity. while the world just sits and watches this in silence.”

Swara Bhaskar shared a painting of a woman surrounded by the Talibans and wrote, ”Afghan graffiti artist @ShamsiaHassani saying it all! The Afghan people have been thrown to the wolves. Women esp. #Taliban are monstrous in their brutal exercise of force and power. They are murderers & misogynists; their ideology is one of hate & violence & that won’t change.”

Also Read |Taliban take Kabul, President Ashraf Ghani flees, America absconds

Check out more reactions of celebrities on the Afghanistan crisis:

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
