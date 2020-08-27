Rhea Chakraborty: Was not living off Sushant Singh Rajput’s money, we were living like a couple

Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput were reportedly in a relationship (Photo: Instagram/rheachakraborty).

Actor-model Rhea Chakraborty, in a recent interview with India Today, spoke about her much-talked-about Europe trip with late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant died by suicide on June 14 in Mumbai. The actor’s father Mr KK Singh has filed a complaint against Rhea and her family members for abetment of suicide.

In the India Today interview, Rhea said that things were fine until they were sitting in a flight. Rhea stated that before the flight took off, Sushant took a pill called Modafinil, without any prescription, and confessed that he was feeling claustrophobic.

Rhea Chakraborty continued, “When we reached Paris, he didn’t leave his room for three days. Before the trip he was very happy. He told me that he was very excited for the trip as he would show me his true side during this trip. He will walk on the streets and have fun with me which he couldn’t do in India. We were really happy. I was wondering what happened.”

“In Switzerland, he was fine. When we reached Italy, we stayed at a Gothic hotel, which we didn’t know at the time of booking. In our room there was a dome-like structure, which I didn’t like. I asked him if we should change our hotel, but he insisted on staying there. He told me that there was something there. His health deteriorated and he started having anxiety attacks. Then he told me that in 2013, he had a depressive episode,” she added.

Rhea Chakraborty also told India Today that she was not living off Sushant Singh Rajput’s money, contrary to reports that have been doing the rounds.

While dispelling doubts about the same, Rhea stated, “I had a fashion shoot by the clothing trip Shein in Paris. The company sent me the tickets. Sushant said it was a good chance for us to spend time together. He cancelled my tickets and booked first class tickets for us. He loved to live king size. I realised that he was spending enormous amount of money during the trip but that was how he was. Even before this trip, he went to Thailand with seven of his male friends. He booked a private jet for that trip and spent Rs 70 lakh. So it was not like he spent the money just on me. He was like that as a person. He loved living like a star. I was not living off Sushant Singh Rajput’s money. We were living like a couple.”

