There is a threat to my life and my family’s life: Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakaraborty said that there is a threat to her and her family's life and requested the police for protection. (Source: Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty took to Instagram to share a video that shows her father being surrounded by media persons at the entrance of their residence.

In the caption, Rhea mentioned that she and her family are willing to co-operate with the ongoing investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, but the commotion outside the house has limited the family’s movement.

Rhea Chakraborty wrote, “There is a threat to my life and my family’s life.” The actor also mentioned that she has “informed the local police station” and the investigative authorities, but no help has come from their side.

She added that they are “only asking for assistance, to cooperate with the various agencies that have asked us.” She also tagged Mumbai Police so they can provide protection to the family who wants to “cooperate with these investigation agencies.”

Rhea concluded the post by writing, “In COVID times, these basic law and order restrictions need to be provided.”

Rhea Chakraborty and her family members are being investigated in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Sushant died on June 14 in Mumbai.

