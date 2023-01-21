scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
Advertisement

Rhea Chakraborty remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary: ‘Infinity…’

On Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary, Rhea Chakraborty shared two selfies with the late actor from her archives.

sushant singh rajputRhea Chakraborty remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary. (Photo: Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram)

Actor Rhea Chakraborty took to Instagram on Saturday to share a post in the memory of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary. The two selfies feature Rhea with Sushant. In the caption, she shared an infinity symbol and added a “+1” in the end.

In one photo, Rhea and Sushant are behind two coffee cups and the other one has them smiling and looking into the camera.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters Shweta and Priyanka also shared a post in his memory along with a note.

Shweta shared in the caption, “She wrote, “Happy Birthday mera cute sa sweet sa Bhai…Always remain happy wherever you are (I have a feeling you must be hanging out with Shiv Ji in Kailash) we love you infinity ♾️ to the power infinity! At times you should look down and see how much magic you have created. You gave birth to so many Sushants with the heart of gold just like yours. I am so proud of you my baby and always will be. #sushantday #sushantmoon.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Population of India and C...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Population of India and C...
The forgotten story of Calcutta’s once thriving Japanese community
The forgotten story of Calcutta’s once thriving Japanese community
Sharing room, books & success: 3 siblings crack J&K civils
Sharing room, books & success: 3 siblings crack J&K civils
Delhi Confidential: Eknath Shinde’s Sena eagerly waits for Union Ca...
Delhi Confidential: Eknath Shinde’s Sena eagerly waits for Union Ca...
ALSO READ |Sushant Singh Rajput, the self-made actor untouched by stardom: What he said about nepotism, Bollywood clubs

Rhea rose to fame as the host of reality show Pepsi MTV Wassup. She then made her debut as an actor in Tollywood with the film Tuneega Tuneega. Later, she acted in Hindi films Mere Dad Ki Maruti and Half Girlfriend. Rhea was last seen in Chehre, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-01-2023 at 18:34 IST
Next Story

Amitabh Dubey and Salman Soz write on Bharat Jodo Yatra in its final stretch in Kashmir: BJP wants us to live in a reimagined past, Yatra is about our future

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she opted for surrogacy, responds to trolling around Malti Marie’s birth
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close