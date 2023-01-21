Rhea Chakraborty remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary: ‘Infinity…’

Actor Rhea Chakraborty took to Instagram on Saturday to share a post in the memory of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary. The two selfies feature Rhea with Sushant. In the caption, she shared an infinity symbol and added a “+1” in the end.

In one photo, Rhea and Sushant are behind two coffee cups and the other one has them smiling and looking into the camera.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters Shweta and Priyanka also shared a post in his memory along with a note.

This date 11 years back you graced Sid’s n mine Union. Always beside us… still feel You that much around even today, each day, my Eternal Sunshine Sushant but our Trident 🔱 as you called us, is broken! pic.twitter.com/sy91CP8Wso — Priyanka Singh (@withoutthemind) January 19, 2023

Shweta shared in the caption, “She wrote, “Happy Birthday mera cute sa sweet sa Bhai…Always remain happy wherever you are (I have a feeling you must be hanging out with Shiv Ji in Kailash) we love you infinity ♾️ to the power infinity! At times you should look down and see how much magic you have created. You gave birth to so many Sushants with the heart of gold just like yours. I am so proud of you my baby and always will be. #sushantday #sushantmoon.”

Rhea rose to fame as the host of reality show Pepsi MTV Wassup. She then made her debut as an actor in Tollywood with the film Tuneega Tuneega. Later, she acted in Hindi films Mere Dad Ki Maruti and Half Girlfriend. Rhea was last seen in Chehre, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.