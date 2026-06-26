Rhea Chakraborty says she’s single, still dealing with ‘trauma’ since arrest

Rhea Chakraborty went through a tragic time after the untimely passing of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020. Rhea and Sushant were dating at the time, and Rhea found herself in the middle of an investigation even before she could come to terms with the loss of her partner. In a new interview, Rhea opened up about her personal life and how she, and her brother Showik, are still dealing with the shock of the time they spent in prison, and how it left them scarred.

In a chat with Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia on their YouTube channel, Rhea shared that she was single. When asked about the qualities that she is looking for in a man, Rhea said, “I don’t really have a wish at the moment. But companionship would be nice at some point. I think… evolved. If I had to pick one word, it would be ‘evolved.”

The brother-sister duo was then asked about their marriage plans and Rhea said that she would want her brother to marry before her and said, “I can’t marry before him. He is my younger brother.” To which, Showik said, “Shaadi kara ke karunga na (I’ll get married after she is married).”

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Still dealing with ‘trauma’

Rhea also opened up about their arrests by the Narcotics Control Bureau following Sushant’s death and said that she is yet to get over that trauma. “It’s not something that you can truly get over. It’s trauma. It stays in your body, if not in your mind,” she said.

Showik also opened up about the drastic changes in his life post-2020 and said that before the incident, he was a “nerd who was trying to get into an MBA college, either IIM or Wharton.” He added, “Then everything went south. No one can predict these things. Life just takes you completely by surprise.” He shared that it took them 4-5 years to rebuild their lives. “Even now, there are some days when you think, ‘This happened to me’,” he said.

Showik and Rhea both shared that they continue to live with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). He shared that even the sound of the doorbell sometimes takes him back to that time of his life. “I still have PTSD. Sometimes a random doorbell rings and it takes me back. There was so much chaos at that time that every doorbell made us feel like someone was coming after us,” he said. Rhea added, “As Showik was saying, there’s PTSD. You do your therapy and you deal with it.”

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Rhea, Showik’s time in prison

After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020, the NCB conducted an investigation and made a few drug-related arrests. Rhea spent 28 days in Mumbai’s Byculla prison, while Showik was in custody for nearly 90 days.

DISCLAIMER: This article contains discussions regarding severe psychological trauma, emotional distress, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). While these reflections are shared within an entertainment and biographical context , readers experiencing prolonged distress or mental health challenges are encouraged to seek professional support. The insights provided here are for informational purposes and should not substitute for professional medical or psychological advice.

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