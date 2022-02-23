Rhea Chakraborty shares her pictures from Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar wedding: ‘Finally learnt how to live in the now’

Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday shared pictures of herself from Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding. In the photos, the actor sported a sunny yellow lehenga. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, “Sometime or the other, somewhere somehow, She finally learnt how to live in the now. –RC.” Rhea also used a new hashtag #rhenew in the post.

Rhea was among several celebrities who attended Farhan and Shibani’s wedding in Khandala. The actor was one of the bridesmaids for her friend’s special day.

Earlier this week, Rhea Chakraborty had shared yet another look from the wedding on Instagram. She posted several pictures of herself dressed in an ivory lace lehenga set, and wrote, “Sunshine and smiles ☀.”

Earlier this month, the 29-year-old actor resumed work after two years. She shared a picture of herself from a recording studio and wrote, “Yesterday, I went to work after 2 years. A big thankyou to all the people who stood by me through my toughest times. No matter what , the sun always shines ☀ NEVER GIVE UP!”

On the work front, Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in Chehre, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.