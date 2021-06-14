Rhea Chakraborty says ‘please come back’ in emotional note for Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘I wait for you everyday’

Rhea Chakraborty called Sushant Singh Rajput her "whole heart" in a moving Instagram post on his first death anniversary. (Photo: Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram)

Rhea Chakraborty says she doesn’t believe that Sushant Singh Rajput is no more. Remembering the late actor on his first death anniversary, Rhea wrote a moving post and mentioned how Sushant was her life and without him there is a void which cannot be filled.

“There isn’t a moment where I believe that you aren’t here anymore. They said that time heals everything but you were my time and my everything. I know that you are my guardian angel now -watching me with your telescope from the moon and protecting me. I wait for you everyday to come pick me up, I look for you everywhere – I know you’re here with me. It breaks me everyday, then I think of you saying –“ you’ve got this bebu” and I carry on to the next day,” Rhea’s post read.

“A barrage of emotions cross my body every time I think of you not being here. My heart aches to write this , my heart aches to feel anymore,” she continued.

Concluding the post, referring to Sushant as “sweet sunshine boy,” Rhea promised that she will give, “‘Malpua everyday and read all the quantum physics books in this world – please come back to me.”

“I miss you my best friend, my man ,my love. Bebu and putput forever. Infinity plus one,” Rhea signed off.

The post comes days after she dropped a post for her fans that “from great suffering, comes great strength.” She asked her fans to “hang in there.”

On the work front, Rhea will be seen in Amitabh Bachchan film Chehre.