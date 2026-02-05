Rhea Chakraborty says acting again is ‘surreal’ and ‘bizarre’: ‘It is unreal in a way’

Netflix recently celebrated celebrated its 10 years in the country, and to mark the occasion, it announced over 20 new movies and shows. One of them was the series Family Business that marked the return of actor Rhea Chakraborty, who has not worked for seven years. She recently took to social media to share her gratitude and what this chapter of her career means to her.

Rhea posted a video on Instagram, where she can be seen getting ready for some kind of event, presumably the announcement event of Family Business. The caption of the video said, “7 years have passed since I went to set, but I’m still the same girl who came to Bombay at 17 with a dream to be an actor. A part of me moved on, but a part of me stayed and waited. And I’m here, once again in my chapter 2. It seems ‘life is what happens to you while you’re busy making other plans.'”