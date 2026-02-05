Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Rhea Chakraborty says acting again is ‘surreal’ and ‘bizarre’: ‘It is unreal in a way’
Rhea Chakraborty talked about making her return to acting with Netfiix's new series Family Business, starring Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma in lead roles.
Netflix recently celebrated celebrated its 10 years in the country, and to mark the occasion, it announced over 20 new movies and shows. One of them was the series Family Business that marked the return of actor Rhea Chakraborty, who has not worked for seven years. She recently took to social media to share her gratitude and what this chapter of her career means to her.
Rhea posted a video on Instagram, where she can be seen getting ready for some kind of event, presumably the announcement event of Family Business. The caption of the video said, “7 years have passed since I went to set, but I’m still the same girl who came to Bombay at 17 with a dream to be an actor. A part of me moved on, but a part of me stayed and waited. And I’m here, once again in my chapter 2. It seems ‘life is what happens to you while you’re busy making other plans.'”
In the video, Rhea Chakraborty could be heard talking about how this is a “surreal” experience for her and that she never thought about acting again. She said, “I have done a film after 7 years. 2019 was when I last shot for Chehre, and now my next show is releasing. It’s actually really bizarre — It’s surreal almost. I didn’t expect to act ever again. It’s unreal in a way, because it’s like a dream, right? Like, this was my dream when I was 17, and then all of that happened, and I stopped getting work.”
The successful entrepreneur added, “I had to not keep living this dream. And then again, you’re back on it, but you have changed a lot. Because now you have a different career. In many ways it doesn’t mean as much to you, but in many ways it still means more than it did before, right? This is the kind of entertainment that is scripted. Well, that was also scripted.”
The cast of Family Business also includes Anil Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Dhruv Sehgal, Neha Dhupia, Raima Sen, Akash Khurana, Apara Mehta, Nandish Sandhu, Anant Nag, Rohan Vinod Mehra, Tina Desai, Kanwaljit Singh, Madhoo and Inayat Sood.
